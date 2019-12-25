Rap newcomer Mulatto is looking out for her day ones. The hip-hop rookie has shared looks at how much love she has for her family on Christmas Day.

On Wednesday, Latto went to Instagram to show off iced-out watches she gifted family members.

I only seen my daddy cry once my whole life 🥺 we been through hell & back grinding together.. he my Dad, manager, body guard, chauffeur, etc etc lol. He was my first fan & supported my dreams since I told him I wanted to rap at 10yrs old. I waited my whole life to be able to do things like this for my family. We big blessed over here ❤️🙏 @jewelryunlimited Wafi came thru last minute

Throughout this week, Mulatto has shared looks at how she celebrated turning 21 last weekend.

Recently, the Atlanta rap artist blessed fans with her “Latto” music video.

Latto blew up after appearing and winning Lifetime’s “The Rap Game” reality TV competition.