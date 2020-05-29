Atlanta rapper Mulatto is really feeling herself these days. The hip-hop entertainer took a moment away from music-making this week to share a shot of herself flexing big Savage x Fenty goals.

Latto x Savage

Heading into Friday, Mulatto went to her Instagram page with a steamy new pic. The shot features Latto draped in matching yellow attire and making a reference to her glowing thickness in Rihanna‘s signature gear.

“They say I’m getting thick what u eating sis 🤪 @savagexfenty#savagexambassador” -Mulatto’s Instagram

Flashback

Recently, Mulatto jumped online with some throwback pics during a trip to New York City. The shots included her standing in front of the Big Apple’s State of Liberty.

“Work hard & pray harder bitch that’s all I know..” -Mulatto’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

A few days prior, Latto surprised fans with new music. The hip-hop newcomer blessed supporters with her hard-hitting “No Hook” record.

Mulatto is out to win by any means necessary no matter who wants to stand her way. Coming tougher than your average, she drops the brand new track “No Hook”. Straight unloading lyrics as if she was at the gun range not missing any target in sight. Letting every bit of frustration out on the track that she ever dealt with from her years as a child, relationships with family and boyfriend to everything in the industry. (Hip Hop Xclusives)

Before You Go

In early April 2020, Mulatto delivered a major Woman Crush Wednesday pitch. She shared a shot of herself donning a matching top and bottom Savage x Fenty outfit.

“Real life doll 💋 @savagexfenty #savagexambassador” -Mulatto’s Instagram