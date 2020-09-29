After escaping a shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada, hip-hop star Moneybagg Yo gets targeted again in Dallas, Texas. Moneybagg Yo’s party in V Live gets shot up. Louisiana rapper Boosie Badazz was also in the building. Outside of birthday celebrations, Yo has kept busy putting out new music and videos from his new Code Red album.
Moneybagg Yo's Dallas Party Gets Shot Up
