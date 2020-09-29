Up Next

Moneybagg Yo’s Dallas Party Gets Shot Up

Written By Jonny Fastlane

After escaping a shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada, hip-hop star Moneybagg Yo gets targeted again in Dallas, Texas. Moneybagg Yo’s party in V Live gets shot up. Louisiana rapper Boosie Badazz was also in the building. Outside of birthday celebrations, Yo has kept busy putting out new music and videos from his new Code Red album.

Written by Jonny Fastlane

I'm Jonny Fastlane, My Mother owned a record label, and my father was and still is a DJ. Growing up in the 1990s in Flatbush Brooklyn, Hip-Hop became the soundtrack to my life. Before I knew it, I found myself interested in more than the music. I was equally as interested in the details of the people behind the music, as in hip-hop itself. As a young black boy in Brooklyn, hip-hop spoke to me personally. I'm a YouTuber, journalist, and media personality. Holla atcha boy!

