Up Next

in WATCH 09/29/20 ∙ 7:51 AM

Moneybagg Yo Shows Off A Mountain of Cash

Written By Jonny Fastlane

@sohh @sohhdotcom
149 Views Comments Off on Moneybagg Yo Shows Off A Mountain of Cash

Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo proves he’s not worried about any shootings as he shows off at least $100,000 in cash. The hip-hop star has been living the time of his life lately celebrating his birthday in both Las Vegas, Nevada and Texas with lavish celebrations. The rap star recently put out his collaborative Code Red studio album with fellow Memphis rapper Blac Youngsta.

Comments Off on Moneybagg Yo Shows Off A Mountain of Cash

Moneybagg Yo

Written by Jonny Fastlane

I'm Jonny Fastlane, My Mother owned a record label, and my father was and still is a DJ. Growing up in the 1990s in Flatbush Brooklyn, Hip-Hop became the soundtrack to my life. Before I knew it, I found myself interested in more than the music. I was equally as interested in the details of the people behind the music, as in hip-hop itself. As a young black boy in Brooklyn, hip-hop spoke to me personally. I'm a YouTuber, journalist, and media personality. Holla atcha boy!

21 Savage and Metro Boomin Use Morgan Freeman To Announce Savage Mode 2

21 Savage and Metro Boomin Use Morgan Freeman To Announce Savage Mode 2