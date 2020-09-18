Moneybagg Yo Reveals Star-Studded Code Red Mixtape Tracklisting

Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo has set the stakes high for his new Code Red mixtape. The hip-hop heavyweight has shared an up-close look at just how many heavy hitters he and collaborator Blac Youngsta have secured for the project.

Moneybagg Yo’s Code Red Tracklisting

Yo went to his Instagram page to unload the must-see 13-track line-up. Everyone from 42 Dugg and Yo Gotti to DaBaby and City Girls have spots on the mixtape.

Moneybagg Yo Announces Joint Project

Initially, Yo went to his Instagram Live to deliver the huge mixtape news. Moneybagg spent nearly 40 minutes to unload the major announcement and had everyone from Blac Youngsta to his girlfriend Ari Fletcher join the livestream.

Memphis rappers Moneybagg Yo and Blac Youngsta announce their forthcoming joint mixtape due this Friday, September 18th on N-Less Entertainment/Interscope Records with Epic Records/CMG Enterprises. The two went on Instagram Live this afternoon to reveal the collaboration. “Y’all ready for this new sh*t or what? Friday, September 18. Like 4 days before my official bag day. Sh*t is going to be a movie. All this sh*t y’all been waiting for – all them little snippets and sh*t I’ve been playing is on it.”

September 18th 🔥🔥

The Moneybagg Announcement

Earlier in the week, Moneybagg went to his social media pages to tease fans about new tunes dropping. However, he never revealed the mixtape is a collaborative effort with Blac Youngsta.

New Project September 18th Save Da Date 🔥👀🤯 — Big Bagg (@MoneyBaggYo) September 14, 2020

The Teaser

In July 2020, Yo shared footage of himself spitting hard bars and hinted at new tunes brewing.