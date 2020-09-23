Up Next

in WATCH 09/22/20 ∙ 8:00 PM

Moneybagg Yo Reveals Dream R&B Collabo and Addresses Car Rental Rumor

Written By SOHH Squad

@sohh @sohhdotcom
190 Views Comments Off on Moneybagg Yo Reveals Dream R&B Collabo and Addresses Car Rental Rumor

Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo has plenty to get off his chest. The hip-hop heavyweight pulled through for a must-see new Hot 97 Q&A with radio personality TT Torrez to discuss his dream R&B collaboration, putting out his new Code Red collaborative mixtape, car rental rumors and more.

Comments Off on Moneybagg Yo Reveals Dream R&B Collabo and Addresses Car Rental Rumor

Moneybagg Yo

Written by SOHH Squad

Lupe Fiasco Says He's Better Than Kendrick Lamar, Kodak Black's Abuse Claims, Bobby Shmurda Stuck In Prison

Lupe Fiasco Says He’s Better Than Kendrick Lamar, Kodak Black’s Abuse Claims, Bobby Shmurda Stuck In Prison