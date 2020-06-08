SOHH.com covers topics and products we think speak to you. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.

Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo is putting family goals above any and everything. The hip-hop star has used his new “Cold Shoulder” music video to give fans a glimpse into how serious he takes his daddy duties.

Moneybagg x Daddy

On Monday, Yo came through on his new video release. In the clip, he is shown giving black love and mentorship to his children as they play in a swimming pool.

“U can’t relate to wat Im feeling unless u been through wat I been through – “Cold Shoulder” Video Out Now !! #LinkNbio” -Moneybagg Yo’s Instagram

High-Key Details

Over the past few days, Moneybagg has shared his support for equality and ending injustice. The hip-hop heavyweight even joined a global Blackout Tuesday takeover in an effort to promote Black Lives Matter.

Wait, There’s More

This past weekend, Moneybagg asked people to stop tagging him in a sex tape leak rumor involving himself and girlfriend Ari Fletcher. One of Ari’s friends also reiterated the message on her Instagram Story.

“Stop tagging me in that sh*t. Y’all stupid as h*ll that ain’t us” – Moneybagg Yo’s Twitter

Before You Go

Back in April 2020, Ari went to her social media pages with a jaw-dropping shot. The curvy vixen shared a pic of herself and Moneybagg wrapped in towels and together in a bathroom.

Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher posted up during quarantine 🛁 . -SOHH’s Instagram