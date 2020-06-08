SOHH.com covers topics and products we think speak to you. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.

Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo is putting family goals above any and everything. The hip-hop star has used his new “Cold Shoulder” music video to give fans a glimpse into how serious he takes his daddy duties.

Moneybagg x Daddy

On Monday, Yo came through on his new video release. In the clip, he is shown giving black love and mentorship to his children as they play in a swimming pool.

SOHH TIP: Turn up to new music from Moneybagg all month long with Tribit X1 wireless earbuds. Get award-winning sound for 50% off now through June 15.

“U can’t relate to wat Im feeling unless u been through wat I been through – “Cold Shoulder” Video Out Now !! #LinkNbio” -Moneybagg Yo’s Instagram

High-Key Details

Over the past few days, Moneybagg has shared his support for equality and ending injustice. The hip-hop heavyweight even joined a global Blackout Tuesday takeover in an effort to promote Black Lives Matter.

View this post on Instagram

#BlackLivesMatter✊🏾

A post shared by BIG SPEAKER (@moneybaggyo) on

View this post on Instagram

✊🏽✊🏽🤲🏽🖤 #RestWellGeorgeFloyd

A post shared by BIG SPEAKER (@moneybaggyo) on

Wait, There’s More

This past weekend, Moneybagg asked people to stop tagging him in a sex tape leak rumor involving himself and girlfriend Ari Fletcher. One of Ari’s friends also reiterated the message on her Instagram Story.

“Stop tagging me in that sh*t. Y’all stupid as h*ll that ain’t us” – Moneybagg Yo’s Twitter

Moneybagg Yo addresses rumors of sex tape thought to feature him and Ari

Before You Go

Back in April 2020, Ari went to her social media pages with a jaw-dropping shot. The curvy vixen shared a pic of herself and Moneybagg wrapped in towels and together in a bathroom. 

Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher posted up during quarantine 🛁 . -SOHH’s Instagram

SOHH TIP: Turn up to new music from Moneybagg all month long with Tribit X1 wireless earbuds. Get award-winning sound for 50% off now through June 15.