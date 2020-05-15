Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo has kept his word. The hip-hop superstar has delivered his new Time Served deluxe album to the masses and it comes packed with over 20 songs.

On Friday, Yo dropped the revamped version of his original Time Served album. The project includes seven new songs with guest spots from rap stars like Lil Baby.

“2020 could be Moneybagg Yo ’s biggest year” according to Complex after he released his highly anticipated album Time Served. The album, originally released in January went on to amass over 840 million streams globally and garner attention from Forbes, Hypebeast, Billboard and more. Today, he’s back with the deluxe version, seven brand new tracks with features from Lil Baby, Rylo Rodriguez, Big Homiee G and Big 30. Time Served debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and includes star-studded collaborations with artists such as Future, Da Baby, Lil Baby, Megan thee Stallion, Summer Walker, Fredo Bang and more.

After mounted anticipation and some recent online teasing, Moneybagg recently hit the ‘go’ button on his “1 2 3” music video premiere. The clip features Yo and fellow Memphis rapper Blac Youngsta turning up around flashy cars and women.

Moneybagg Yo releases the video for “1 2 3 ft. Blac Youngsta” today. The hard-hitting and energetic track is off his highly-anticipated, third studio album, Time Served , released earlier this year via N-Less Entertainment/Interscope Records. Watch the duo go back and forth about the lavish things in life in the video directed by M Harris. Time Served marked Moneybag Yo’s official return from his 2019 critically acclaimed album, 43VA HEARTLESS, which Pitchfork rated a 7.5. It debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and includes star-studded collaborations with artists such as Future, Da Baby, Lil Baby, Megan thee Stallion, Summer Walker, Fredo Bang and more.

Back in late February 2020, Moneybagg hinted at plans to put out a “123” music video. Yo revealed their song’s 9 million-plus YouTube views and said a visual would inevitably follow.

Recently, Yo traveled out to Colombia and enhanced his teeth. Instead of getting a new diamond and gold set, Moneybagg went all-white everything on his grill.