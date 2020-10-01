Moneybagg Yo + Blac Youngsta Turn Junkyard Into Party In Trickin A** N***a Video

Memphis rap heavyweights Moneybagg Yo and Blac Youngsta are going hard with the promotion behind their joint Code Red album. The duo come through with their jaw-dropping “Trickin A** N*gga” music video premiere. In addition to turning up from start to finish, Moneybagg and Blac Youngsta turn a junkyard into an entire party. The visual is filled with vixen, broken down cars and even Youngsta channeling his inner Tiger Woods toward the end.
