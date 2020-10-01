Up Next

in WATCH 10/01/20 ∙ 1:09 PM

Moneybagg Yo + Blac Youngsta Turn Junkyard Into Party In Trickin A** N***a Video

Written By Rosario Harper

Memphis rap heavyweights Moneybagg Yo and Blac Youngsta are going hard with the promotion behind their joint Code Red album. The duo come through with their jaw-dropping “Trickin A** N*gga” music video premiere. In addition to turning up from start to finish, Moneybagg and Blac Youngsta turn a junkyard into an entire party. The visual is filled with vixen, broken down cars and even Youngsta channeling his inner Tiger Woods toward the end.

SOHH.com Writer. When I'm not covering hip-hop news and announcements, I'm deep into an Audible book and eating veggies.

