Moneybagg Yo and Blac Youngsta Announce Joint Mixtape Drops This Week

Memphis rappers Moneybagg Yo and Blac Youngsta have new music on deck. The hip-hop duo went online this week to announce plans to release a joint project in the next 72 hours.

Moneybagg Yo Announces Joint Project

Yo went to his Instagram Live to deliver the huge news. Moneybagg spent nearly 40 minutes to deliver the major announcement and had everyone from Blac Youngsta to his girlfriend Ari Fletcher join the livestream.

Memphis rappers Moneybagg Yo and Blac Youngsta announce their forthcoming joint mixtape due this Friday, September 18th on N-Less Entertainment/Interscope Records with Epic Records/CMG Enterprises. The two went on Instagram Live this afternoon to reveal the collaboration. “Y’all ready for this new sh*t or what? Friday, September 18. Like 4 days before my official bag day. Sh*t is going to be a movie. All this sh*t y’all been waiting for – all them little snippets and sh*t I’ve been playing is on it.”

View this post on Instagram September 18th πŸ”₯πŸ”₯ A post shared by BIG BAGG (@moneybaggyo) on Sep 15, 2020 at 12:36pm PDT Moneybagg Yo announces joint project with Blac Youngsta.

The Moneybagg Announcement

Earlier in the week, Moneybagg went to his social media pages to tease fans about new tunes dropping. However, he never revealed the mixtape is a collaborative effort with Blac Youngsta.

New Project September 18th Save Da Date πŸ”₯πŸ‘€πŸ€― — Big Bagg (@MoneyBaggYo) September 14, 2020

The Teaser

In July 2020, Yo shared footage of himself spitting hard bars and hinted at new tunes brewing.

High-End Goals

Recently, Moneybagg gave fans a sneak peek at his fashion drip. Yo shared pics of himself flexing and leaning up against a neon green whip.