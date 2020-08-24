Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher are twinning on the regular. The hip-hop couple went online this past weekend to share a glimpse into how they’re making sure their fashion goals are in sync.

Moneybagg Yo and Ari Twinning

Heading into Monday, Fletcher went to her social media pages with pics of herself and Moneybagg rocking matching pink tones. While Fletcher opted for a pink skirt, Yo went all out from head to toe in the matching color.

DADDY ❤️💕 pic.twitter.com/JNXX5gPEFe — KYLESISTER (@AriTheDon) August 23, 2020 Moneybagg Yo and Ari twinning in pink.

High-Key Details

Recently, Fletcher went to Instagram with a slideshow of pics chilling alongside Moneybagg. In the shots, she rocked a smile while walking through a private outside area to their truck.

“Back door with them members! This corset had me snatched all night and wasn’t even uncomfortable. @rubikss_ 💙 📸: @grindtimenation” -Ari Fletcher’s Instagram

Fletcher also shared a clip of herself turning up the same night in an Atlanta nightclub.

Take a look at some of the most popular hip-hop couples of 2020.

Wait, There’s More

Recently, Yo hit up Instagram with a slew of new pics. Moneybagg shared a slideshow of must-see moments boo’d up with Fletcher and also gave fans a glimpse into their clothing options.

“Stay Out My Business Bih !! 🖕🏾” -Moneybagg Yo’s Instagram

Before You Go

In early August 2020, Fletcher went to her Instagram page with a clip of Moneybagg laying next to her. Although Ari doesn’t mention it, Yo low-key seemed under the influence possibly of love or some herbal magic.