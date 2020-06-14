Rae Sremmurd‘s Swae Lee never stops grinding. As he prepares to drop a new project, producer Mike WiLL Made-It has gone to social media to reveal some inspirational details about his protégé’s work process.

This week, Mike revealed Swae has recorded and submitted over 700 songs. The unimaginable amount of tunes are slated to appear on Lee’s upcoming album.

“This man swae lee just submitted 733 songs to choose from for his album 🤯… #HumanNature 👶🏽👂🏾🥁” -Mike WiLL Made It’s Twitter

The Rae Sremmurd star doubled up his birthday wishes for 2020. The hip-hop star received some major born day love from two publicized flames. Earlier this month, both of Swae’s girlfriends showed him major appreciation. Tori and Marliesia lit up their social media pages to celebrate Lee’s 27th birthday.

Swae made sure to hit up his own social media pages to acknowledge his 27th birthday. Lee shared some reflection on turning another year older.

“It can get scary when you Legendary!! 🤟🏽🎂♊️ happy birthday to me !! I’m your Zaddy 🤪” -Swae Lee’s Instagram

In December 2019, buzz developed about Swae’s boo Marlie landing in handcuffs. She allegedly offered thousands to have him killed.