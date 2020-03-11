Boxing icon Mike Tyson is 100 percent here for the life and memory of Notorious B.I.G. New reports claim the retired sports mogul recently pulled through for a major Biggie Smalls event and did the ultimate no-no to the rap legend’s protégé Jadakiss.

Big Facts

According to reports, Iron Mike showed up unannounced at a B.I.G. tribute last Friday in Atlantic City. Tyson appeared at the Ocean Casino and low-key jacked Jada’s seat.

Tyson was a big fan of Biggie, and the boxing champ was spotted rapping along to all of his songs. Nobody was more surprised by Tyson’s visit than rapper Jadakiss, who was not happy upon arrival to see someone in his spot. He said, “Who the f - - k is sitting at my table?” The promoter responded with a laugh, “It’s Mike Tyson. You go tell him to get up.” (Page Six)

High-Key Details

This week, rap veteran T.I. shared some of his favorite B.I.G. moments. The King of the South went to Instagram with a slideshow of epic Biggie pics.

“RIP BIG. Gone but never forgotten. Sh*t’ll never be the same!”

Wait, There’s More

A few hours ago, Biggie’s former mentor and Bad Boy Records boss Diddy shared some heartfelt moments. Puff Daddy revealed a couple throwback Biggie moments.

“Big was the perfect artist! This candid moment when BIG was having writers block. This only happened to him once. He was talking about retiring. And I’m basically just telling him to stop talking crazy and that he was the greatest of all time. Then he went in and made ‘Hypnotize!’ True story #BadBoyForLife WE WILL NEVER STOP!!!! #WeMissYouBIG!”

“The Greatest of All Time”

Before You Go

This week, rap veteran AZ remembered the late rapper’s legacy. The Brooklyn native went to Instagram with a shout-out to B.I.G.