Congratulations Quavo! The Atlanta hip-hop star has accomplished a major life goal. He relied on social media to share some of his high school graduation pictures and break the news of his graduation.
Graduation
In a new Instagram post, Quavo shared pics of him in his cap and gown. He also revealed his plans for college in addition to releasing a song tonight.
Finally Can Say I Graduated High School Class Of QUARANTINE 2020
We Lit 🔥
Now What College Should I Go To? 🧐
And To Celebrate We Gonna Drop SMASH TONIGHT 🔥🌊 BERKMAR HIGH NAWFSIDE BABY – Quavo’s Instagram
Quavo’s Peers
Fellow music stars 2 Chainz, Lil Yachty, Jacquees and D.C. Young Fly among other congratulated Quavo on his accomplishment. They lit up his Instagram post with big salutes.
“Turn upppp🔥🔥🔥” – D.C. Young Fly
“Happy for u bro congrats” – Lil Yachty
“Congrats cho” – 2 Chainz
Wait, There’s More
Outside of education, Quavo always reminds the world he’s ride or die for his boo. The hip-hop heavyweight recently shared some hilarious footage of himself and boo Saweetie turning up together. The rap star hit up Instagram with a clip of himself throwing down on tacos alongside Saw.
“Taco Tuesday 🌮 Next Tuesday We Going Up Cinco De Mayo!!! #TacoTuesday” -Quavo’s Instagram
Before You Go
Prior to that, Quavo shared a super gushy shot alongside his boo. The pic features him and Saweetie clocking in major relationship goals together.
“My Flame 🔥” -Quavo’s Instagram
“I Love you baby!!!! Thank you for this weekend 💋💋 now we back to work 🦦❤️” -Saweetie