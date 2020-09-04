Up Next

Method Man and 50 Cent Dig Deep Into Power Book II: Ghost Expectations and Storylines

Written By Team SOHH

New York rappers 50 Cent and Method Man have set the expectations sky-high for when “Power Book II: Ghost” premieres this Sunday on STARZ. In a new interview, the hip-hop heavyweights dish on the storylines “Power” fans can look forward to in the spin-off series and what direction character Tariq St. Patrick is heading.

Written by Team SOHH

