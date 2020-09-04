Method Man and 50 Cent Dig Deep Into Power Book II: Ghost Expectations and Storylines

New York rappers 50 Cent and Method Man have set the expectations sky-high for when “Power Book II: Ghost” premieres this Sunday on STARZ. In a new interview, the hip-hop heavyweights dish on the storylines “Power” fans can look forward to in the spin-off series and what direction character Tariq St. Patrick is heading.
Up Next
2 CommentsLeave a Reply
I am now making over $15k every month just by doing an easy job online from home using my laptop. Everybody can now get this and start making extra dollars online by just follow instructions on this website.———> Read More
Making money online more than $15k just by doing simple work from home. I have received $18376 last month. Its an easy and simple job to do and its earnings are much better than regular office job and even a little child can do this and earns money.
Everybody must try this job by just use the info on this page……….𝐆𝐨𝐂𝐚𝐬𝐡.𝐂𝐨𝐦