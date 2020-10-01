New York hip-hop veteran Funk Flex is keeping the attention on the youth. The Hot 97 legend comes through with his latest Block Work freestyle series and gives rap rookie Melvoni an opportunity to deliver some witty wordplay. In the freestyle, Mel raps about his rise to the top and his street presence. The teenage rapper joins the movement of under 21 years old musicians getting the spotlight placed on their grinds.
Melvoni Delivers Witty Wordplay For Funk Flex In New Block Work Freestyle
