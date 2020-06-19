Texas rapper Megan Thee Stallion is doing the most for the thirst trap. The hip-hop superstar went online to share some new shots of herself looking nothing less than flawless donning Savage x Fenty lingerie.

Meg x Savage

On Thursday, Megan unloaded a batch of new content. Notably, she shared a pic of herself rocking matching yellow Savage x Fenty gear. The pic even sparked some major appreciation from rap star Tory Lanez and “Power” actress La La Anthony.

“Thee hot girl in @savagexfenty 💰#savagexfenty” -Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram “U gotta chill 🤦🏽‍♂️ sheesh 😂😂” -Tory Lanez “😍😍😍” -La La

High-Key Details

Lanez’s co-sign comes hours after he blessed fans with a new “Stupid Again” music video premiere. The clip features him showing off his acting chops and is packed with hilarious moments.

Wait, There’s More

Back in April 2020, both Tory and Megan raised eyebrows together. The hip-hop pair sparked headlines after clocking in friendship goals together despite the nation being on lockdown to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion are catching some heat for linking up at her house despite social distancing guidelines advising against it. Ever since the coronavirus pandemic began to escalate in the United States, social distancing rules have become more and more strict. Events that attracted large crowds were the first to go, then gatherings with over 100 people, then 30 people, then 10. However, that didn’t stop Tory from heading over to Megan’s crib on Thursday and hopping on IG live together so that Megan could guest-host his show, Quarantine Radio. (HNHH)

Before You Go

Earlier this month, Megan shared footage of her supporting the gay pride month. Stallion lit up her Instagram page with shots of herself donning a rainbow-filled hairstyle.