Texas rap star Megan Thee Stallion has the most ride or die dog in the game. The hip-hop heavyweight went online this extended holiday weekend with some hilarious footage of her dog Foe slaying a peanut butter challenge.

Foe x Peanut Butter

This week, Stallion hit up Instagram with the must-see clip. In the footage, she tells Foe to not eat a spoon filled with peanut butter until she returns and he surprisingly obliges.

“He knew that sh*t was a trap he was like sh*t if she don’t want it neither do I 😂 I’ve come to the conclusion that he only eats what he thinks I’m eating lmao @frenchie4oe#peanutbutterchallenge” -Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram

Doggystyle

Recently, Stallion shared some epic doggy moments on her Instagram page. Meg revealed a slideshow of shots featuring her two French Bulldogs Foe and Dos playing with each other.

“4oe telling dos to calm tf down in the last pic 😂” -Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

In early May 2020, Meg introduced the world to her newest dog family addition. Thee Stallion revealed her new puppy Dos in a slew of new pics including one of him hanging out with her dog 4oe.

“My newest son 💛 dos ✌🏾” -Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram

Before You Go

Recently, Meg shared a must-see slideshow of her oldest dog. Thee Stallion’s gray mini-me is shown completely out of breath following a workout together.