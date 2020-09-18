Megan Thee Stallion Uses “F**K YOU* Diamond Rings To Address Haters

Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion is giving haters all the attention they want. The hip-hop superstar went online this week to share a direct message for anyone throwing dirt, shade and disrespect on her name.

Megan Thee Stallion Sends Haters A Direct Message

Stallion went to her Instagram page with a slideshow of epic content. Meg shared looks at “F**K YOU* rings and directed the message specifically to the haters in her life.

“🖕🏾😌🖕🏾 dear haters” -Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram

Tory Lanez Texted Meg

Recent reports revealed Meg’s estranged friend Tory Lanez sent her a text around July 12 following a publicized shooting. The alleged Lanez message featured him apologizing to Stallion and blaming alcohol for influencing what happened.

He wrote, “I know u prolly never gone talk to me again, but I genuinely want u to know I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart.” His only explanation for the violence … “I was just too drunk.” In the text, Tory never references “shooting” or a gun, but it is clear he did something he regrets. In his words, “None the less s**t should have never happened and I can’t change what did. I just feel horrible.” And, he repeats … “Cuz I genuinely just got too drunk.” (TMZ)

Tory Lanez’s Streams Drop

According to reports, Lanez had enjoyed music streams well over 20 million leading into August 2020. However, once Stallion name-dropped him on social media as the person responsible for shooting her in mid-July, Tory experienced a significant drop.

Tory Lanez has not publicly commented on the shooting nor on the story Megan Thee Stallion’s shared. Tory’s audio streams were consistently in the 20 million to 30 million range since mid-June, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data. However, during the week of August 21, following Megan’s revealing August 20 livestream, Tory’s streams plummeted by nearly 9 million—a 40% drop from the previous week’s 22 million streams. (Forbes)

Chris Brown Explodes On Comparisons

In late August 2020, singer Chris Brown hit up his Instagram Story to speak out on getting linked to Tory and Meg’s explosive altercation. The crooner appeared to take a personal issue with people comparing the to his now-infamous domestic attack on ex-girlfriend Rihanna.

“Leave my f*cking name out of someone elses situation… Y’all not finna involve me in this f*ck a** sh*t! P*ssy b*tch, y’all make me sick wit this lame sh*t… Suck my d*ck or sit on it.” -Chris Brown’s Instagram Story