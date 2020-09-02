Up Next

Megan Thee Stallion Twerks While Boarding Her Private Jet

Written By Jonny Fastlane

Houston rapper Megan The Stallion isn’t slowing down or making Hot Girl Summer end anytime soon. The Texas native went online this week to show off her curves. In this new clip, she twerks to her own song while boarding a private jet.

