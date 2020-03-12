Texas hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion is sitting on some heat. The hip-hop heavyweight went online this week to share some footage of herself plugging a new record.

Big Facts

On Thursday, Stallion went to Instagram to share a thirst-type clip. The Houston native announced her “Freak” record with West Coast rap artist Tyga is set to premiere in the coming hours.

“‘FREAK’ by Tyga featuring me. Out tonight.”

High-Key Details

Last weekend, Tyga went online to put some respect on his name. The hip-hop heavyweight shared a pic of himself holding onto a plaque celebrating 5 billion streams.

“What a nice day”

Wait, There’s More

Recently, Tyga shared some big moments from Paris Fashion Week. Most noteworthy, he’s surrounded by ample amounts of cameramen in one pic.

“Smile thru it all”

Before You Go

Tyga’s 5 billion streams and world travels aren’t the only things he’s enjoying these days. The rap star recently hit up his social media pages with some priceless hip-hop moments alongside mega producer Pharrell Williams. In the pics, the rap pair are linked up in a recording studio.