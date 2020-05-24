SOHH.com covers topics and products we think speak to you. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.

Texas rap star Megan Thee Stallion is soaking in all types of Memorial Day Weekend vibes right now. The hip-hop heavyweight has come through with a batch of new pics getting everyone ready for a much-needed Hot Girl Summer.

Hot Girl Meg

Heading into Sunday, Stallion lit up her Instagram page with a ton of new pics. The shots primarily focus on her bikini and friendship goals.

“☀️💋” -Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram

Savage Success

A few days ago, Megan went online to geek out over some major success. The hip-hop entertainer acknowledged her “Savage” smash had reached double platinum status.

“LETS GO HOTTIES 🐝🐎🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 keep running it up 😛 #savageremix” -Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

Recently, Megan Thee Stallion freaked out about her “Savage” remix success destroying its competition on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Meg celebrated the must-hear anthem securing the No. 2 spot.

“HOTTIES WE JUST HIT NUMBER 2 ON THE HOT 100🔥🔥🔥 🐝🐎 we’ve come so far 😭😭😭 I promise to keep working hard and getting better everytime ! Thank y’all for growing with me 💕💕💕💕 look at all this girl power !” -Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram

Before You Go

In early May 2020, the lyric video for the “Savage” remix premiered online.

The official lyric video for Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage Remix” featuring Beyoncé – Out Now! With all artists’ proceeds benefitting Bread Of Life Houston’s COVID-19 Relief efforts in their hometown. (YouTube)