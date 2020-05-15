Southern rapper Megan Thee Stallion is warming up everyone’s week. The hip-hop heavyweight went online to share some jaw-dropping footage of herself flexing major twerking skills.

Twerk G.O.A.T.

Meg went to Instagram this week to show off her curve game. In addition to turning up to the “Savage” remix, Stallion also gave Hot Girls a look at her bikini goals.

“Whose got the best booty out there right now? Is it #megantheestallion ?? 🍑” -Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram

Bikini Goals

This past Wednesday, Megan gave followers an initial sneak peek into her bikini attire. The “Savage” remix hitmaker went online with shots of herself flexing major swimsuit vibes.

“Savage summer 🔥 @fashionnova” -Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

On Tuesday, Thee Stallion delivered the ultimate thirst trap. Meg shared a slideshow of pics sitting doggystyle and posing in front of a mirror.

“Savage 💋” -Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram

Before You Go

On Monday, Stallion freaked out about her “Savage” remix destroying its competition on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Meg celebrated the must-hear anthem securing the No. 2 spot.