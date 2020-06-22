Texas rapper Megan Thee Stallion went way back in time this past Father’s Day. The hip-hop heavyweight lit up her social media page with a flashback to her childhood to remember her dad.

Stallion x Dad

Last night, Meg went to her Instagram page to share a super vintage pic. Stallion used a rare pic to explain just how much her dad meant to her growing up.

“Lol I look like I just ran up to my dad and told on you 😂 happy Father’s Day to the real OG 🙏🏽 The best dad in the world,my first bestfriend, my partner in crime when my mom would fuss at us 😂🌎💙 He passed when I was 15 but I still apply every lesson he taught me at an early age in my life to this day! I miss you every day” -Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram

High-Key Details

Recently, Megan Thee Stallion went to her Instagram page with a must-like slideshow including her love for Black Gay Pride Month. The pics featured her rocking rainbow hair and flexing unity at a Black Lives Matter event.

“Today was a good day 💙 #allblacklivesmatter#blacklivesmatter” -Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

Earlier this month, Stallion shared her disgust with the slaying of black man Rayshard Brooks. Her comments came after footage showed the Atlanta local having his life taken from him at the hands of law enforcement.

“Falling asleep in a Wendy’s drive through is NOT punishable by death. When we start cutting tf up I don’t wanna hear what’s not acceptable on our part … #justiceforrayshard#rayshardbrooks” -Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram

Before You Go

In mid-June 2020, Megan Thee Stallion tweeted to followers urging them to become regular professions in her education message. She asked for the younger generation to use their morals to make a difference in the world.

“Although school is not for everyone do not let people discourage you from pursuing a higher education. We need the upcoming generation with better mindsets to become our next lawyers, judges, doctors, etc. We need GOOD people with real morals and values in high places.” -Megan Thee Stallion’s Twitter