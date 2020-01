Texas native Megan Thee Stallion is ready to raise the bar for 2020. The hip-hop heavyweight has shared a couple epic shots of herself turning up alongside R&B queen Beyoncé.

On New Year’s Day, Meg shared a slideshow of moments alongside Queen Bey.

Recently, the H-Town rap star acknowledged late Houston hip-hop veteran Pimp C‘s birthday.

On Monday, Meg said she had fire new music on deck for 2020.

Damn I’m supposed to be recording songs that’s more gentle but I keep winding up shitting on you bitches and reminding y’all niggas who I am 😭 — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) December 30, 2019

I just don’t like y’all bitches and I’m not hiding it in 2020 bye — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) December 30, 2019

The Houston musician also provided some insight on what her solo album will sound like.