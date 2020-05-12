Texas hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion is feeling the love. The popular rap entertainer went online this week to celebrate the “Savage” remix reaching No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Savage Up

On Monday, Megan went to Instagram to acknowledge the big accomplishment. Stallion also promised fans she would continue working hard with her career.

“HOTTIES WE JUST HIT NUMBER 2 ON THE HOT 100🔥🔥🔥 🐝🐎 we’ve come so far 😭😭😭 I promise to keep working hard and getting better everytime ! Thank y’all for growing with me 💕💕💕💕 look at all this girl power !” -Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram

Rhyme Time

A few days ago, the lyric video for the “Savage” remix premiered online.

The official lyric video for Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage Remix” featuring Beyoncé – Out Now! With all artists’ proceeds benefitting Bread Of Life Houston’s COVID-19 Relief efforts in their hometown. (YouTube)

Wait, There’s More

Thee Stallion went to Instagram Thursday with pure cinematic hotness. Meg shared a clip of herself and friends turning up to the new “Savage” anthem.

“Lmao it took me half the damn day to learn this one 😂😂😂 ima try it again later but I’m tired 😭 #savageremixchallenge 🐝🐎” -Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram

Before You Go

Last week, Thee Stallion released some eye-opening shots. The pics feature her showing off major curve game and referencing “Savage” remix lyrics.