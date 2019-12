Texas rap star Megan Thee Stallion isn’t playing around once 2020 arrives. The hip-hop heavyweight has teased fans about what to expect from her musically in the coming months.

On Monday, Meg admitted she has pure fire coming once the calendar year changes.

Damn I’m supposed to be recording songs that’s more gentle but I keep winding up shitting on you bitches and reminding y’all niggas who I am 😭 — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) December 30, 2019

I just don’t like y’all bitches and I’m not hiding it in 2020 bye — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) December 30, 2019

The Houston native also provided some insight on what her solo album will sound like.

My album is basically Tina snow and suga going against each other https://t.co/ciRHzyAmEY — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) December 30, 2019

Back in November, Meg raised eyebrows with some fire bars.

Ain’t none of these niggas really playa no moe 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Pz33vfOrcH — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) November 25, 2019

Over the weekend, the H-Town rap entertainer shared some steamy bathroom footage of herself.