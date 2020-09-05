Megan Thee Stallion Pens Heartfelt Beyoncé B-Day Note

Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion is putting respect on Beyoncé‘s name. The “WAP” hitmaker has come forward to celebrate Queen Bey’s 39th birthday.

Meg Celebrates Beyoncé’s Birthday

Heading into Saturday, Meg shouted out the fellow H-Town native. Stallion reflected on their relationship and how much Bey means to her.

“Happy birthday to the mf queen !!!! I will never forget the day I met you 😭 I was so nervous I didn’t even know what I was going to say and then when we finally spoke the conversation just flowed so naturally 💙 Thank you for everything you do, thank you for all your words of encouragement, thank you for being so uplifting, and thank you for being such an inspiration in my life til this day !!!! Love you 🐝 @beyonce” -Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram

In spring 2020, Beyoncé and Meg teamed up for their “Savage” remix.

Adele Bows to Beyoncé

A few weeks ago, British singer Adele made her first Instagram post in months in honor of Bey. In the pic, she’s shown standing in front of her TV with Beyoncé’s new must-see playing.

“Thank you Queen for always making us all feel so loved through your art ♥️♥️” -Adele’s Instagram

New Tunes

In late July 2020, the award-winning superstar dropped a new visual off her The Lion King: The Gift deluxe project. The visual features musicians Shatta Wale and Major Lazer.

Coinciding with the new music video, the deluxe version of “The Lion King: The Gift” was also released on streaming services at the same time on Thursday night. The new album includes the single “Black Parade,” an extended version of it and a remix of “Find Your Way Back” featuring Melo-X. The deluxe edition also removes the multiple interludes featuring dialogue from “The Lion King.” (Variety)

Bey Power

The music video features Beyoncé in multiple spots at night surrounded by nature. She also uses the video to highlight the beauty of being Black and includes lots of celebratory dancing.