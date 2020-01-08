Rap heavyweight Megan Thee Stallion and Normani have some serious hot fire on deck. The music pair have announced a new Birds of Prey movie soundtrack single gearing up to drop.

Big Facts: On Wednesday, both Meg and Normani went to their social media pages to get fans hyped about their upcoming “Diamonds” single.

I’m so hype for #birdsofprey to come out 🥰 finally got a chance to link with the trillest @theestallion hope y’all enjoy “DIAMONDS” coming soon 💎💎💎 pic.twitter.com/HZKBw6jcoN — Normani (@Normani) January 8, 2020

High-Key Details: In December 2019, Meg shared shots of herself from a Birds of Prey music video set.

Wait, There’s More: Additional speculation hinted at Megan and Normani having a song together off the upcoming DC Comics movie.

Shortly thereafter, the song’s co-writers, Kameron Glasper and Tayla Parx revealed more about the song on Instagram. Glapser says that the song is titled “Diamonds,” and it is Megan Thee Stallion featuring Normani. He said that the song is the lead single for the film’s soundtrack. (Showbiz CheatSheet)

Before You Go: The action-packed movie adventure is slated to hit theaters in early February.