Megan Thee Stallion Lyrically Bodies A Notorious B.I.G. Beat

Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion proves she can rap on any beat as she freestyles over late King of New York Notorious B.I.G.‘s “Big Poppa.” The “WAP” hitmaker goes the uncensored route and bodies with hard-hitting rhymes.
