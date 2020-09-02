Up Next

Megan Thee Stallion Lyrically Bodies A Notorious B.I.G. Beat

Written By Jonny Fastlane

Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion proves she can rap on any beat as she freestyles over late King of New York Notorious B.I.G.‘s “Big Poppa.” The “WAP” hitmaker goes the uncensored route and bodies with hard-hitting rhymes.

Megan Thee StallionNotorious B.I.G.

