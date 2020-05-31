Texas rap star Megan Thee Stallion and La La Anthony are showing folks it’s getting very real out here. The hip-hop entertainer and “Power” actress both went to their social media pages this week with alarming footage of cops using their force against civilians.

On Sunday, both Meg and La La hit up Instagram with the unbelievable footage. The clip shows handfuls of law enforcement applying martial law and even shooting off gun shots to force people into their homes.

““Lightem up” ??? These mfs are disgusting! Please be safe out here 🙏🏽” -Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram

“This is America in 2020. It’s sickening. Light em up is what they say. And people are still asking why are we mad⁉️I’m mad because my son is 13 years old and this is the world he’s growing up in. He’s seeing how much his life matters right in front of his eyes. It’s sad. It’s scary. I stand with all the families demanding justice. #justiceforgeorgefloyd #justiceforahmaudarbery #justiceforbreonnataylor” -La La’s Instagram

Thee Stallion has asked people to put pressure on the Minnesota governor. The hip-hop star went to Instagram in an effort to quickly get all officers connected to black man George Floyd‘s death charged.

“PLEASE READ ❗️❗️❗️ WE MUST DEMAND JUSTICE FOR GEORGE FLOYD : ⁣Governor Walz must call in the MN Attorney General to charge all officers involved in the murder of George Floyd. ⁣❗️❗️❗️❗️ CALL THE GOVERNOR 6512013400 8006573717 toll free 8006273529 TTY Demand the replacement of District Attorney Mike Freeman with the STATE ATTORNEY GENERAL Keith Ellison #justiceforgeorgefloyd #blacklivesmatter” -Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram

Meg’s longtime pal Tory Lanez has remained vocal in his support for nationwide protests. He’s also asked celebrity friends to stop promoting an end to the looting and rioting.

WITH ALL THE THINGS GOING ON …. IM SEEING THIS LADY CRYING OVER THE GUCCI STORE BEING BROKEN INTO ?!!?? THE FUCKING GUCCI STORE SHORTY ??!?!?? — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) May 30, 2020

When my rich celeb friends in they house and on the gram like “stop looting u fucking up our business “ … Y’all can miss me with that shit … y’all niggas is rich ! Y’all not feeling the pain of these people out there that done lost they job and are deeply affected by this . — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) May 31, 2020

Niggas wanna cry about protecting these businesses of these huge brands and cooperations from looting …. AS IF THESE STORES DONT GOT INSURANCE TO GET ALL THAT SHIT BACK !!!! I don’t condone looting . But the people gone do what they feel is right . Period . #JusticeOrNoPeace — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) May 31, 2020

And to any of my black peers in this entertainment industry …. if your opinion on this matter at hand is ANYTHING along the lines of “ we need to blame ourselves … and it’s not the cops fault “ or “u gotta look at both sides” .. personally from me to u … FUCK OUTTA HERE — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) May 31, 2020

Going on my IG live to talk to my fans … i gotta talk to my people real fast . This shit is crazy man — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) May 31, 2020

I’m marching with the people today just like yesterday ….. and again ….. and again and again untill we are heard #TheProblemIsBiggerThanUs …… #NoJusticeNoPeace — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) May 31, 2020

I SAID WHAT THE FUCK I SAID . — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) May 31, 2020

Heading into the weekend, New York rapper Cardi B hit up her social media pages with some initial thoughts on protests turning violent. She explained how after years of peaceful demonstrations, the message still has not reached law enforcement.