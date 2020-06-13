At a time when youth in America are more woke than ever, Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion is calling upon them. She took to social media to relay the importance of higher education in an effort to encourage younger generations to pursue high-level futures.

Meg x Morals

Last night, Meg tweeted to followers urging them to become regular professions. She asked for the younger generation to use their morals to make a difference in the world.

“Although school is not for everyone do not let people discourage you from pursuing a higher education. We need the upcoming generation with better mindsets to become our next lawyers, judges, doctors, etc. We need GOOD people with real morals and values in high places.” -Megan Thee Stallion’s Twitter

High-Key Details

Meg wants law enforcement to know it’s deeper than George Floyd. The Houston hip-hop artist recently came forward to rally up support for arresting the cops responsible for killing Kentucky black woman Breonna Taylor.

“The police officers who murdered Breonna Taylor still haven’t been arrested or charged. Friday June 5th would have been her 27th birthday. Click the link in my bio for resources on how we can help bring her killers to justice, bring awareness to this injustice, and help support her family if you can #SayHerName#BreonnaTaylor#BlackLivesMatter” -Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

As a result of nationwide support for Breonna, action is taking place to stop these frequent police brutality trends.

Following six straight nights of protests over the fatal shooting of an unarmed African American woman, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer on Wednesday announced several initiatives regarding the city’s police department, including a “top-to-bottom” review. The review, to be conducted by an external, independent firm, will focus on a number of areas — including training, bias-free policing and accountability — after police executing a search warrant shot and killed Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old ER technician in her home on March 13. (USA Today)

Before You Go

There is even a new “Breonna’s Law” ordinance motivated by what went down in March 2020. The idea is to make it more difficult for police to go into people’s homes.