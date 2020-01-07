Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion is making it hard for people to believe it’s really winter. The hip-hop entertainer has continued to keep the Internet thirsting courtesy of another bikini pic.

Big Facts: On Tuesday, Thee Stallion hit up Instagram with a Woman Crush Everyday-worthy shot of herself.

High-Key Details: On Monday, Meg blessed Instagram followers with some nearly NSFW footage of herself in swimsuit attire surrounded by her girlfriends.

Wait, There’s More: Recently, Miss Stallion showed everyone she’s sort of a big deal by starring in a PUMA apparel commercial.

Before You Go: In December 2019, the Houston rap heavyweight called late UGK member Pimp C her all-time favorite rapper.