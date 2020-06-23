Texas rap star Megan Thee Stallion is nailing in the competition. The hip-hop heavyweight went online to share some looks at just how much emphasis she puts on having the best hands in the rap game.

Stallion x Nails

Instead of relying on fashion drip to flex on her peers, Megan hit up Instagram with looks at her flashy nails. She shared a sneak peek at her jewelry and long manicured fingers.

“Another fresh $et 😛” -Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram

High-Key Details

Last weekend, Meg went to her Instagram page to share a super vintage pic. Stallion used a rare shot to explain just how much her late dad meant to her growing up.

“Lol I look like I just ran up to my dad and told on you 😂 happy Father’s Day to the real OG 🙏🏽 The best dad in the world,my first bestfriend, my partner in crime when my mom would fuss at us 😂🌎💙 He passed when I was 15 but I still apply every lesson he taught me at an early age in my life to this day! I miss you every day” -Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

Recently, Megan Thee Stallion went to her IG page with a must-like slideshow including her love for Black Gay Pride Month. The pics featured her rocking rainbow hair and flexing unity at a Black Lives Matter event.

“Today was a good day 💙 #allblacklivesmatter#blacklivesmatter” -Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram

Before You Go

Earlier this month, Stallion shared her disgust with the slaying of black man Rayshard Brooks. Her comments came after footage showed the Atlanta local having his life taken from him at the hands of law enforcement.