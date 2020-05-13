SOHH.com covers topics and products we think speak to you. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.

Texas rap star Megan Thee Stallion isn’t slowing down her curve game for anyone. The hip-hop heavyweight has blown fans away with a new set of bikini pics just in time for warmer temperatures.

Thee Summer

On Wednesday, Megan went to her Instagram page with some must-like content. The “Savage” remix hitmaker went online with shots of herself flexing major swimsuit vibes.

“Savage summer 🔥 @fashionnova” -Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram

Mirror Meg

On Tuesday, Thee Stallion went to Instagram with the ultimate thirst trap. Meg shared a slideshow of pics sitting doggystyle and posing in front of a mirror.

“Savage 💋” -Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

On Monday, Stallion freaked out about her “Savage” remix destroying its competition on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Meg celebrated the must-hear anthem securing the No. 2 spot.

“HOTTIES WE JUST HIT NUMBER 2 ON THE HOT 100🔥🔥🔥 🐝🐎 we’ve come so far 😭😭😭 I promise to keep working hard and getting better everytime ! Thank y’all for growing with me 💕💕💕💕 look at all this girl power !” -Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram

Before You Go

A few days ago, the lyric video for the “Savage” remix premiered online.

The official lyric video for Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage Remix” featuring Beyoncé – Out Now! With all artists’ proceeds benefitting Bread Of Life Houston’s COVID-19 Relief efforts in their hometown. (YouTube)