Texas rap star Megan Thee Stallion is proving it’s the year of the savage. The hip-hop heavyweight has celebrated her “Savage” remix toppling the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Meg x No. 1

On Tuesday, Stallion went to Instagram with some major reflection. Meg celebrated her infectious anthem finally reaching the top spot.

“HOTTIES WE ARE NUMBER 1 ON THE HOT 100 FOR THEE FIRST TIME EVERRRR🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 WE F*CKING DID IT 😭😭😭😭 thank you GOD🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 this is our first but it d*mn sure won’t be our last ! I love y’all so much 💙💙💙 HOUSTON WE GOT ONE 🤘🏽🤘🏽🤘🏽#SAVAGE 🐎🐝” -Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram

Success

Recently, Meg went online to share a huge “Savage” accomplishment. Thee Stallion revealed her must-hear single’s near double platinum status.

“LETS GO HOTTIES 🐝🐎🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 keep running it up 😛 #savageremix” -Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

Recently, Megan Thee Stallion freaked out about her “Savage” remix success destroying its competition on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Meg celebrated the must-hear anthem securing the No. 2 spot.

“HOTTIES WE JUST HIT NUMBER 2 ON THE HOT 100🔥🔥🔥 🐝🐎 we’ve come so far 😭😭😭 I promise to keep working hard and getting better everytime ! Thank y’all for growing with me 💕💕💕💕 look at all this girl power !” -Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram

Before You Go

In early May 2020, the lyric video for the “Savage” remix premiered online.

The official lyric video for Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage Remix” featuring Beyoncé – Out Now! With all artists’ proceeds benefitting Bread Of Life Houston’s COVID-19 Relief efforts in their hometown. (YouTube)