Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion is making temperatures rise around the world. The hip-hop superstar has delivered her own global warming courtesy of new footage of herself and gang-gang celebrating more life on a boat.

Big Facts: On Monday, Meg blessed Instagram followers with some nearly NSFW footage of herself in swimsuit attire surrounded by her girlfriends.

View this post on Instagram

Megan thee Mack 😛

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on

High-Key Details: Leading up to the must-see footage, Meg teased big things to come with a couple bikini IG posts.

View this post on Instagram

So you kno it’s real 😘

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on

View this post on Instagram

Vacay 👙

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on

Wait, There’s More: Recently, Miss Stallion showed everyone she’s sort of a big deal by starring in a PUMA apparel commercial.

View this post on Instagram

New year same @puma fam 🔥🔥🔥

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on

Before You Go: In December 2019, the Houston rap heavyweight called late UGK member Pimp C her all-time favorite rapper.