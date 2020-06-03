Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion is stepping up big time. On Blackout Tuesday, she pledged some major money to Restoring Justice in an effort to put an end to police brutality.

Meg announced on social media that she would be donating $10,000 to the organization. Their main aim is to end mass incarceration of people locked up for crimes they didn’t commit.

“I love my people ✊🏾and I love my city !!!🤘🏾 Any contribution helps ! Swipe to see some sites where you can donate money to the bail funds of protestors!!! #blacklivesmatter” – Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram

Off-White fashion designer Virgil Abloh has sparked some negative coverage. After taking to social media to reveal a donation that goes towards paying bail for arrested protesters demanding justice for slain black man George Floyd he’s faced some major backlash. Abloh donated $50 towards an organization in Miami and shared his good deed to the masses on social media.

“the Miami community ~ im crazy inspired. for kids in the streets that need a bail funds for George Floyd protests.” – Virgil Abloh’s Instagram Story

$50 dollars virgil? u probably dont even think u a black man do u? bro dont be an embarrassment. u my boy are special. u earned a special spot on the weirdo list. @virgilabloh — The Alpha K9 (@XavierWulf) June 1, 2020

I can’t believe I donated more money than virgil abloh and I’m the one that’s unemployed pic.twitter.com/9VBCII8MjW — 𝔪𝔲ñ𝔢𝔠𝔞✨ (@Disgabilondon) June 1, 2020

too put in perspective just how cheeky that £40 donation from Virgil Abloh is, that couldn’t even get you a pack of markers from Off-White… on sale. pic.twitter.com/UnNm7Ovb7i — TRIP (@IZVVC) June 1, 2020

Music superstars Drake and The Weeknd are giving back. After being called upon by Canadian poet and songwriter Mustafa the Poet, they’ve stepped up and provided some serious money for the movement against racial inequality. After Mustafa provided $400 for the National Bail Out Fund, Drake upped the ante and gave $100,000.

“say less brother”

The Weeknd did even more. He gave $200,000 to the Black Lives Matter Global Network, $100,000 to the National Bail Out Fund, and another $200,000 to the Know Your Right Camp.