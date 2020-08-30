Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion has some serious audio fire for the world to enjoy. The hip-hop heavyweight went to her Instagram page Sunday to unleash a must-hear – and must-see new freestyle.

According to her Instagram post, the hard-hitting bars came from her going through some random beats. The footage even sparked some celebrity co-signs.

“Going through beats and I just had to do a Lil quick freestyle 😛 @liljumadedabeat send me another pack” -Megan Thee Stallion

“🔥🏆🏆” -Aminé

“Boooodied that! HOLD ONNNN!” -Justin Skye

Stallion also shared a couple pics of herself away from the laptop and rocking a jaw-dropping matching two-piece bikini.

“🧡🧡🧡” -Megan Thee Stallion