SOHH.com covers topics and products we think speak to you. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.

Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion has no problem unleashing her savage side to the masses. The hip-hop heavyweight went online this week to remind Hot Girls her curve game is still proper in quarantine.

Mirror Meg

On Tuesday, Thee Stallion went to Instagram with the ultimate thirst trap. Meg shared a slideshow of pics sitting doggystyle and posing in front of a mirror.

TIP: Work your curves like Meg from home — the Human Trainer has a variety of suspension bodyweight products and leg day workouts. Free shipping on select orders. Check out their full line-up.

“Savage 💋” -Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram

Numbers Don’t Lie

On Monday, Stallion freaked out about her “Savage” remix destroying its competition on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Meg celebrated the must-hear anthem securing the No. 2 spot.

“HOTTIES WE JUST HIT NUMBER 2 ON THE HOT 100🔥🔥🔥 🐝🐎 we’ve come so far 😭😭😭 I promise to keep working hard and getting better everytime ! Thank y’all for growing with me 💕💕💕💕 look at all this girl power !” -Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

A few days ago, the lyric video for the “Savage” remix premiered online.

The official lyric video for Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage Remix” featuring Beyoncé – Out Now! With all artists’ proceeds benefitting Bread Of Life Houston’s COVID-19 Relief efforts in their hometown. (YouTube)

Before You Go

Thee Stallion went to Instagram last Thursday with pure cinematic hotness. Meg shared a clip of herself and friends turning up to the new “Savage” anthem.

“Lmao it took me half the damn day to learn this one 😂😂😂 ima try it again later but I’m tired 😭 #savageremixchallenge 🐝🐎” -Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram