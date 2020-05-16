SOHH.com covers topics and products we think speak to you. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.

Texas rap star Megan Thee Stallion knows how to demand attention on a hot Friday. The hip-hop heavyweight went online this week to share a few looks at how she’s heating up the Internet with major bikini goals.

T.G.I.F. Meg

On Friday, Stallion hit up Instagram with some Hot Girl Summer motivation. Meg shared a slideshow of pics chilling with an unnamed friend and by herself in the hot sun.

“Ain’t nobody trippin cause the money already made 🤑” -Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram

Hotline Bling

Meg didn’t stop there. She also dished out some digits for fans to slide into her DMs with.

“Hey hotties !!! It’s me thee mf Hot Girl Coach, I havent really been able to see or connect with y’all since this quarantine started so I wanted to make a way to stay in touch with y’all, so I got a phne just for my hotties and I promise ITS REALLY ME ! Text me at rn (832) 210-1202) 🔥🔥🔥🔥 I wanna talk to my real hotties” -Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

Over the past few days, Meg has dedicated ample time to her followers. She’s flooded Instagram with tons of bikini moments and even a few mirror selfies.

“Whose got the best booty out there right now? Is it #megantheestallion ?? 🍑” -Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram

“Savage summer 🔥 @fashionnova” -Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram

“Savage 💋” -Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram

Before You Go

On Monday, Stallion freaked out about her “Savage” remix destroying its competition on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Meg celebrated the must-hear anthem securing the No. 2 spot.

“HOTTIES WE JUST HIT NUMBER 2 ON THE HOT 100🔥🔥🔥 🐝🐎 we’ve come so far 😭😭😭 I promise to keep working hard and getting better everytime ! Thank y’all for growing with me 💕💕💕💕 look at all this girl power !” -Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram