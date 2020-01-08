Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion is doing it big at the start of 2020. The hip-hop superstar has announced she’s pulling through for this year’s Coachella music festival.

Big Facts: Meg went to Instagram this week to break the news to fans.

On A Related Note: The rap entertainer has kept busy this week unloading tons of bikini pics of herself and friends.

Wait, There’s More: Recently, Miss Stallion showed everyone she’s sort of a big deal by starring in a PUMA apparel commercial.

Before You Go: In December 2019, the Houston rap heavyweight called late UGK member Pimp C her all-time favorite rapper.