Texas rap star Megan Thee Stallion is heating up the airwaves. The hip-hop heavyweight has come through with a major guest feature on Memphis rapper Young Dolph‘s new “RNB” banger.

Meg x Dolph

On Friday, Meg and Dolph came through on their must-hear collaboration. While Dolph dominates the song’s vocals, Stallion takes over with some hard-hitting bars.

“Please don’t wish me well if you used to give me hell

N*ggas spend they last to fake it when it’s free to be real, huh

Please don’t come and tell me ’bout no story that you heard

This is not Sesame Street, I do not kick it with no birds, ah

Brown skin b*tch in a black Lam’ swervin’ (Black Lam’ swervin’)

I just blew a bag on all-black Birkin (On an all-black Birkin)

I think that I might be way too real of a b*tch (Way too real of a b*tch)

Ayy, he told me watch my mouth, I told him, “N*gga, watch your kids,” huh

This that rich b*tch p*ssy, if it ain’t, then he ain’t lookin’ (He ain’t lookin’)

You can’t take my n*gga from me with your cleanin’ or your cookin’ (Or your cookin’, b*tch)

Drive my Phantom through the hood on some r*ch n*gga sh*t, ayy (Skrrt)

You can’t f*ck my n*gga ’cause he with a rich b*tch (Ah) (“RNB”)

No. 1 Spot

This past Tuesday, Stallion went to Instagram with some major reflection. Megan Thee Stallion celebrated her must-hear “Savage” anthem finally reaching the top spot on Billboard Hot 100.

“HOTTIES WE ARE NUMBER 1 ON THE HOT 100 FOR THEE FIRST TIME EVERRRR🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 WE F*CKING DID IT 😭😭😭😭 thank you GOD🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 this is our first but it d*mn sure won’t be our last ! I love y’all so much 💙💙💙 HOUSTON WE GOT ONE 🤘🏽🤘🏽🤘🏽#SAVAGE 🐎🐝” -Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

Recently, Meg went online to share a huge “Savage” accomplishment. Thee Stallion revealed her must-hear single’s near double platinum status.

“LETS GO HOTTIES 🐝🐎🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 keep running it up 😛 #savageremix” -Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram

Before You Go

Recently, Megan Thee Stallion freaked out about her “Savage” remix success destroying its competition on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Meg celebrated the must-hear anthem securing the No. 2 spot.