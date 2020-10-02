Up Next

in WATCH 10/01/20 ∙ 10:00 PM

Megan Thee Stallion + Chris Rock Show Their Funny Bones In SNL Promo Clip

Written By Rosario Harper

Meg's Funny Bone
@sohh @sohhdotcom
129 Views Comments Off on Megan Thee Stallion + Chris Rock Show Their Funny Bones In SNL Promo Clip

Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion is doing big things. The hip-hop superstar and comedian Chris Rock have teamed up to flex their funny bones for the “Saturday Night Live” season premiere. They both star in a couple of combined promo segments. In one sketch, Megan is shown rocking a face mask alongside Rock while the other features Stallion going the extra mile to make sure she remains COVID-19-free.

Comments Off on Megan Thee Stallion + Chris Rock Show Their Funny Bones In SNL Promo Clip

Written by Rosario Harper

SOHH.com Writer. When I'm not covering hip-hop news and announcements, I'm deep into an Audible book and eating veggies.

Machine Gun Kelly + Trippie Redd Connect For All I Know Official Visualizer

Machine Gun Kelly + Trippie Redd Connect For All I Know Official Visualizer