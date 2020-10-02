Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion is doing big things. The hip-hop superstar and comedian Chris Rock have teamed up to flex their funny bones for the “Saturday Night Live” season premiere. They both star in a couple of combined promo segments. In one sketch, Megan is shown rocking a face mask alongside Rock while the other features Stallion going the extra mile to make sure she remains COVID-19-free.
Megan Thee Stallion + Chris Rock Show Their Funny Bones In SNL Promo Clip
Meg's Funny Bone
