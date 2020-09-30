Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates Snagging 8 BET Hip-Hop Awards Nominations

Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion is feeling appreciated. The hip-hop superstar went online to celebrate securing nearly 10 BET Hip-Hop Awards nominations in key categories including Best Lyricist and Best Album of the Year.

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates 8 Nods

Stallion went to her Instagram page to geek out over the accomplishment. Meg acknowledged each nod she received and shouted out her loyal supporters.

“8 NOMINATIONS 🙏🏾 Hotties let’s get it 😛😛😛🔥🔥🔥” -Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram

DaBaby Paves The Way

Meg’s longtime friend and collaborator DaBaby leads the pack for this year’s ceremony. The North Carolina native snagged over 10 nods in the same categories as Meg.

Rising superstar, and winner of the 2019 Hip Hop Awards “Best New Hip Hop Artist,” DaBaby, leads this year’s nominations with an impressive 12 nods. Following his win for “Best Male Hip Hop Artist” at the BET Awards, DaBaby’s 12 nods includes ‘Best Live Performer,’ ‘Lyricist of the Year,’ ‘Hip Hop Artist of the Year,’ ‘Impact Track’ – Rockstar (BLM Remix) and two nominations in the ‘Song of the Year,’ ‘Best Hip Hop Video,’ and ‘Best Collab’ categories. Additionally DaBaby makes history, with two entries in the ‘Hip Hop Album of the Year’ category with “Blame It On Baby,” and “Kirk” both receiving nominations. (Black Entertainment Television)

Over the past couple of years, Baby and Meg have collaborated on multiple songs including their steamy “Nasty” anthem.

BET Hip-Hop Awards Snub

Detroit rapper Royce Da 5’9 didn’t seem too impressed with the BET Hip-Hop Awards Lyricist of the Year list of nominees. The lyrical rap veteran went to Instagram to share his thoughts on getting snubbed.

“🤔 I been congregating in the wrong buildings, obviously …. I’m ciphering with a big ass @bumpboxx outside the next @rocnation brunch with the doorway blocked …” -Royce Da 5’9’s Instagram

The BET Hip Hop Awards show is slated to go in late October 2020 and will hone in on nearly 20 key hip-hop categories.