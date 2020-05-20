Texas rap star Megan Thee Stallion is feeling the appreciation. The hip-hop heavyweight has reacted to her “Savage” anthem selling nearly 2 million copies to date.

Savage Success

Meg went to Instagram last night to share her latest accomplishment. Thee Stallion revealed her must-hear single is nearly double platinum.

“LETS GO HOTTIES 🐝🐎🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 keep running it up 😛 #savageremix” -Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram

Numbers Don’t Lie

Recently, Stallion freaked out about her “Savage” remix destroying its competition on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Meg celebrated the must-hear anthem securing the No. 2 spot.

“HOTTIES WE JUST HIT NUMBER 2 ON THE HOT 100🔥🔥🔥 🐝🐎 we’ve come so far 😭😭😭 I promise to keep working hard and getting better everytime ! Thank y’all for growing with me 💕💕💕💕 look at all this girl power !” -Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

In early May 2020, the lyric video for the “Savage” remix premiered online.

The official lyric video for Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage Remix” featuring Beyoncé – Out Now! With all artists’ proceeds benefitting Bread Of Life Houston’s COVID-19 Relief efforts in their hometown. (YouTube)

Before You Go

Recently, Thee Stallion went to Instagram with pure cinematic hotness. Meg shared a clip of herself and friends turning up to the new “Savage” anthem.