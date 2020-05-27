Texas rap star Megan Thee Stallion is ready for her shot in Hollywood. The hip-hop entertainer went online this week to flex some major acting chops to the world.

Meg x Scary Movie

Last night, Thee Stallion went to Instagram with some epic footage. She created a TikTok video reenacting a hilarious scene from 2000’s Scary Movie.

“I wish they still made “Scary Movie” so I could be in it 😂 I love Brenda !!! @tiktok” -Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram

Billboard Hot 100

On Tuesday, Stallion went to Instagram with some major reflection. Megan Thee Stallion celebrated her “Savage” smash reaching the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“HOTTIES WE ARE NUMBER 1 ON THE HOT 100 FOR THEE FIRST TIME EVERRRR🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 WE F*CKING DID IT 😭😭😭😭 thank you GOD🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 this is our first but it d*mn sure won’t be our last ! I love y’all so much 💙💙💙 HOUSTON WE GOT ONE 🤘🏽🤘🏽🤘🏽#SAVAGE 🐎🐝” -Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

Recently, Meg went online to share a huge “Savage” accomplishment. Thee Stallion revealed her must-hear single’s near double platinum status.

“LETS GO HOTTIES 🐝🐎🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 keep running it up 😛 #savageremix” -Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram

Before You Go

