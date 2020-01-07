Maybach Music Group’s Meek Mill is giving fans a few clues to why he likes to go ghost from time to time. The hip-hop veteran has explained the dangers of spending too much time on social media.

Big Facts: This past weekend, Meek Milly hit up Twitter to explain why taking a social media hiatus isn’t a bad thing.

Some people deeply caught up in social media and don’t even know they sick on this shit 24/7..this is a fun imaginary world with a lot of cap and false views of people real lives…but it’s being taken more serious than actual reality..you gotta check out off this jaw sometimes — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) January 6, 2020

On A Related Note: Meek recently disabled his Instagram page and reactivated it on New Year’s Day.

Wait, There’s More: Recently, Meek admitted wealth ultimately did more harm than good for his well-being.

All this money and this fame kinda ruined me as a person… I’m watching people that I love tryna be in the circus.. a billy coming it’s gone “b” even worster 👌🏾 — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 26, 2019

We in the easiest time to become a millionaire… don’t be a weirdo let’s go!!! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 23, 2019

Times* — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 23, 2019

It’s up… — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 23, 2019

Commercial litty lol https://t.co/Wbl3XAAfpI — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 23, 2019

98% went left about this fame and money https://t.co/SMliQpMCQg — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 23, 2019

Well I seen like 50 people come from poverty to millionaires in the last 3 years! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 23, 2019

Before You Go: In December 2019, Meek shared his frustrations toward evil corporations.

What about major companies taking kids from the ghetto and got them signing they lives away for a lil bit of money?We taking control of that 2020 and exposing the people offering these slave deals! Ima get some lawyers to break down some of these deals y’all offering these kids — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 20, 2019

It’s like industry lit …. then it’s lit lit .. it’s 2 different things — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 20, 2019

I don’t trust people and they motives really nomore … everybody planning to make something off you with out you knowing! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 20, 2019