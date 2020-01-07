Maybach Music Group’s Meek Mill is giving fans a few clues to why he likes to go ghost from time to time. The hip-hop veteran has explained the dangers of spending too much time on social media.
Big Facts: This past weekend, Meek Milly hit up Twitter to explain why taking a social media hiatus isn’t a bad thing.
On A Related Note: Meek recently disabled his Instagram page and reactivated it on New Year’s Day.
Wait, There’s More: Recently, Meek admitted wealth ultimately did more harm than good for his well-being.
Before You Go: In December 2019, Meek shared his frustrations toward evil corporations.