Maybach Music Group’s Meek Mill is teasing fans about big hits to come. The hip-hop entertainer has shared new footage of himself low-key clocking in work on new tunes.

Meek’s Working

Mill went to Instagram last night with the clip. While the video doesn’t feature sound, Meek said he put together at least five bangers from the quarantine studio session.

“Made 5 hits and we not even it the same city 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 @breakitdwn he engineering from nyc lol” -Meek Mill’s Instagram

Flashback

On Monday, Meek hit up IG with a massive slideshow of lit moments. The shots featured him hanging out with everyone from music icon JAY-Z and Fabolous to Migos’ Quavo and 21 Savage.

“MONEY …POWER …RESPECT!! 💎💎💎💎💎💎💎💎 I need one party after quarantine before I go full tunnel vision!” -Meek Mill’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

Sunday night, Mill hit up the ‘gram to share a must-see shot. The pic featured him hanging out in a jammed venue with NBA superstar James Harden and West Coast rap heavyweight YG.

“Talking close range … you got n#%gas out here wilding we on the same thing!” -Meek Mill’s Instagram “The gang way” -YG

Before You Go

The Dreamchasers boss recently went online with a hilarious daddy duties moment. The footage features his son Papi dropping some lyrical wordplay in an at-home session.

“Imagine a tape from #MeekMill and his son one day 🔥 .” –SOHH’s Instagram