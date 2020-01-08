Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill has nothing but love and respect for the New England Patriots’ owner. The hip-hop star went online this week with a salute to Robert Kraft.

Big Facts: On Wednesday, MM went to Instagram with a shout-out to the championship-winning executive.

High-Key Details: New York rapper 50 Cent went to Twitter last night and said Kraft told him his Patriots would bounce back in the 2020-2021 season.

I said Robert we can’t win them all. He said yes the fuck we can, and we will win Next year. #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac pic.twitter.com/OI2KaCQG8h — 50cent (@50cent) January 7, 2020

Wait, There’s More: Former Patriots star Antonio Brown went to his Instagram page last weekend following the Patriots’ NFL playoffs loss and trolled the team.

Before You Go: Despite having home field advantage, the Pats ultimately lost last weekend in Massachusetts.